Stock Alert: Canada Goose Holdings Shares Slide 5%

(RTTNews) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) shares are slipping in morning trade as it expects significant revenue decline as a result of Corona virus outbreak in China. The company projects 'material negative impact' amid sharp decline in customer traffic.

Canada-based winter clothing manufacturer is currently seeing full-year revenue growth of 13.8 to 15 percent, down from its previous estimate of around 20 percent.

The shares gapped down on Friday morning and are trading below 200-day moving average. GOOS is currently declining 5.35 percent at $31.54 after closing at $33.30 on Thursday.

