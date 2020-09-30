Stock Alert: Canada Goose Holdings Gains 7%

(RTTNews) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) are rising more than seven percent on Wednesday morning trade, continuing its bullish trend. The stock has been gaining for the last several weeks in search of a new resistance, after a sharp fall by the end of March due to the pandemic situation.

Currently, GOOS is at $31.81, up 7.18 percent from its previous close of $29.68.

The designer, manufactures, and seller of performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada have been trying to realign its cost structure and to invest more to support growing online sales.

