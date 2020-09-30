Markets
GOOS

Stock Alert: Canada Goose Holdings Gains 7%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) are rising more than seven percent on Wednesday morning trade, continuing its bullish trend. The stock has been gaining for the last several weeks in search of a new resistance, after a sharp fall by the end of March due to the pandemic situation.

Currently, GOOS is at $31.81, up 7.18 percent from its previous close of $29.68.

The designer, manufactures, and seller of performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada have been trying to realign its cost structure and to invest more to support growing online sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular