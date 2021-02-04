Markets
GOOS

Stock Alert: Canada Goose Hits New 52-week High As Q3 Results Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS), a Canada-based winter clothing manufacturer, are climbing almost 25 percent or $8.72 in Thursday's morning trade at $43.89. The company's shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.00 after its financial results for the third quarter beat analysts' expectations.

Thursday, Canada Goose said its third-quarter net income declined to C$107.0 million or C$0.96 per share from C$118.0 million or C$1.07 per share in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were C$1.01 per share, compared to C$1.08 per share last year. However, total revenue grew to C$474.0 million from C$452.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had a consensus estimate for earnings of C$0.86 per share for the quarter on revenues of C$415.27 million.

Looking ahead, Canada Goose said that due to ongoing COVID-19 disruptions and uncertainties, it is not providing an outlook for fiscal 2021.

Canada Goose has traded in a range of $12.94 to $45.00 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More