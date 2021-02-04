Stock Alert: Canada Goose Hits New 52-week High As Q3 Results Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS), a Canada-based winter clothing manufacturer, are climbing almost 25 percent or $8.72 in Thursday's morning trade at $43.89. The company's shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.00 after its financial results for the third quarter beat analysts' expectations.

Thursday, Canada Goose said its third-quarter net income declined to C$107.0 million or C$0.96 per share from C$118.0 million or C$1.07 per share in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were C$1.01 per share, compared to C$1.08 per share last year. However, total revenue grew to C$474.0 million from C$452.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had a consensus estimate for earnings of C$0.86 per share for the quarter on revenues of C$415.27 million.

Looking ahead, Canada Goose said that due to ongoing COVID-19 disruptions and uncertainties, it is not providing an outlook for fiscal 2021.

Canada Goose has traded in a range of $12.94 to $45.00 in the past 52 weeks.

