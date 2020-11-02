Stock Alert: Camping World Up 14% On Upbeat Results, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) are climbing more than 14 percent or $3.80 in Monday's morning trade at $30.24 after the retailer of recreational vehicles reported results for the third quarter that beat analysts' estimates as well as on increased outlook.

Monday, Camping World said its third-quarter net income was $58.05 million or $1.44 per share, compared to net loss of $30.69 million or $0.82 per share in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings were $1.58 per share, compared to $0.14 per share last year. Revenue grew 21 percent to $1.68 billion from $1.39 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had a consensus estimate for earnings of $0.96 per share on revenues of $1.5 billion.

Looking ahead, Camping World raised its outlook for fiscal 2020 adjusted EBITDA to a range of $495 million to $515 million from the prior range of $460 million to $490 million.

Camping World has traded in a range of $3.40 to $42.49 in the past 52 weeks.

