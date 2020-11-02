Markets
CWH

Stock Alert: Camping World Up 14% On Upbeat Results, Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) are climbing more than 14 percent or $3.80 in Monday's morning trade at $30.24 after the retailer of recreational vehicles reported results for the third quarter that beat analysts' estimates as well as on increased outlook.

Monday, Camping World said its third-quarter net income was $58.05 million or $1.44 per share, compared to net loss of $30.69 million or $0.82 per share in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings were $1.58 per share, compared to $0.14 per share last year. Revenue grew 21 percent to $1.68 billion from $1.39 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had a consensus estimate for earnings of $0.96 per share on revenues of $1.5 billion.

Looking ahead, Camping World raised its outlook for fiscal 2020 adjusted EBITDA to a range of $495 million to $515 million from the prior range of $460 million to $490 million.

Camping World has traded in a range of $3.40 to $42.49 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CWH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular