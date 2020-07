(RTTNews) - Shares of recreational vehicle retailer Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) are climbing more than 8% Friday morning at $28.54, close to its 52-week high of $29.22.

Amidst coronavirus pandemic, when airlines are shut, people find traveling in RVs a good alternative.

The company's stock saw nearly 7-fold growth since March.

