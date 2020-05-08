Markets
CWH

Stock Alert: Camping World Holdings Rises 22%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH), an outdoor and camping retailer, are gaining more than 22 percent or $2.45 in Friday's morning trade at $13.26, after the company reported a loss for the first quarter that narrowed from last year.

Thursday, Camping World said its attributable net loss for the first quarter narrowed to $8.16 million or $0.22 per share from $19.40 million or $0.52 per share in the year-ago period. The quarter's results include restructuring and long-lived asset impairment costs of $13.4 million, primarily related to the company's 2019 strategic shift away from locations that do not sell or service recreational vehicles or RVs. Adjusted loss was $0.03 per share, compared to adjusted loss of $0.67 per share last year.

Revenue declined 3.5 percent to $1.04 billion from $1.06 billion in the year-ago period, primarily as a result of the company's strategic shift and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stock has traded in a range of $3.40 to $16.97 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CWH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular