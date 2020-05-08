Stock Alert: Camping World Holdings Rises 22%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH), an outdoor and camping retailer, are gaining more than 22 percent or $2.45 in Friday's morning trade at $13.26, after the company reported a loss for the first quarter that narrowed from last year.

Thursday, Camping World said its attributable net loss for the first quarter narrowed to $8.16 million or $0.22 per share from $19.40 million or $0.52 per share in the year-ago period. The quarter's results include restructuring and long-lived asset impairment costs of $13.4 million, primarily related to the company's 2019 strategic shift away from locations that do not sell or service recreational vehicles or RVs. Adjusted loss was $0.03 per share, compared to adjusted loss of $0.67 per share last year.

Revenue declined 3.5 percent to $1.04 billion from $1.06 billion in the year-ago period, primarily as a result of the company's strategic shift and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stock has traded in a range of $3.40 to $16.97 in the past 52 weeks.

