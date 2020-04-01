Stock Alert: Camping World Holdings Down 20%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) are trading down over 20% on Wednesday's trading despite no negative news.

CWH is currently trading at $4.46, down $1.23 or 21.59%, on the NYSE.

Camping World Holdings specializes in selling recreational vehicles (RVs), recreational vehicle parts, and recreational vehicle service. They also sell supplies for camping.

Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company last week announced that CEO Marcus Lemonis plans to provide financial assistance to the company's employees who are experiencing personal and financial difficulties as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lemonis intends to sell up to 500,000 common shares to fund specific employee relief.

Stocks on Wall Street are down on Wednesday, reflecting the continued negative impact of coronavirus pandemic on the global economy.

