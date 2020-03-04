Stock Alert: Campbell Shares Add More Than 7%

(RTTNews) - Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) shares are rising as it reported a profit in the second quarter, compared to loss last year and also boosted full year earnings view. CPB is currently trading at 51.43, up 7.35 percent from its previous close of $47.88. Campbell reported second-quarter net earnings of $1.21 billion or $3.97 per share, compared to net loss of $59 million or $0.20 per share in the previous year. Campbell achieved $45 million in savings under its multi-year cost savings program, including Snyder's-Lance synergies. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.76. Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Net sales were slightly down 0.5 percent at $2.16 billion, from $2.17 billion in the previous year. Looking ahead, the company raised its fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share outlook to a range of $2.55 - $2.60 from the prior expectations of $2.50 - $2.55 per share. Analysts expect annual earnings of $2.53 per share.

