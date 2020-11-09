Markets
CALT

Stock Alert: Calliditas Therapeutics Jumps 30% On Positive Results From Kidney Disease Drug Trial

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (CALT) surged over 30% on Monday morning after the company announced positive topline results from a pivotal late-stage study of a chronic kidney disease treatment.

CALT is currently trading at $33.00, up $7.83 or 31.11%, on the Nasdaq.

The Phase 3 trial NefIgArd, which investigated the effect of Nefecon versus placebo in patients with primary IgA nephropathy, met its primary objective of demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in urine protein creatinine ratio after 9 months of treatment.

The trial also met the key secondary endpoint showing a statistically significant difference in estimated glomerular filtration rate after 9 months of treatment.

IgA nephropathy is a chronic kidney disease. It progresses over 10 to 20 years, and it can lead to end-stage renal disease. It is caused by deposits of the protein immunoglobulin A (IgA) inside the filters (glomeruli) in the kidney.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CALT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular