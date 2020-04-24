Markets
Stock Alert: Calix Shares Up 23%

(RTTNews) - Calix Inc. (CALX) shares are rising in morning trade on Friday, despite any company-specific news on the day. The shares are currently at $9.48, up 23.99 percent, from its previous close of 7.65.

The cloud and software platforms, systems, and services for unified access network had announced first-quarter revenue outlook on April 10. The shares have been trading above 200-day moving average since April 22.

