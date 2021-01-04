Markets
CALA

Stock Alert: Calithera Biosciences Tanks 40%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) are currently slipping over 40% after the company said its trial of Telaglenastat in renal cell carcinoma did not achieve primary endpoint.

CALA is currently trading at $2.89, down $2.02 or 41.04%, on the Nasdaq.

The clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer, announced topline results from the CANTATA clinical study of its glutaminase inhibitor telaglenastat in patients with advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

As compared to treatment with cabozantinib, the combination of telaglenastat and cabozantinib did not meet the primary endpoint of improving progression free survival in the study population.

"We are disappointed that the CANTATA trial did not achieve its primary endpoint, particularly on behalf of the people living with advanced RCC, many of whom could benefit from additional treatment options with novel mechanisms of action to address this difficult-to-treat disease," said Susan Molineaux, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Calithera.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CALA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular