Stock Alert: Cal-Maine Foods Slips 6%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) are currently losing about 6% despite the egg supplier winning a lawsuit that alleged it engaged in price-hiking during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

CALM is currently trading at $43.51, down $2.53 or 5.50%, on the Nasdaq.

Cal-Mine Foods, which has about 20% share of the US eggs market, said that on August 13, 2020, the District Court of Harris County, Texas, dismissed a price-gouging lawsuit brought against the company by the state of Texas.

The lawsuit had alleged that Cal-Maine's egg prices jumped from about $1 per dozen to more than $3 in the early days of the pandemic.

However, Cal-Maine argued that panic buying and other market influences drove up the price of eggs.

"We are grateful the Court dismissed with prejudice all claims brought by the State of Texas against Cal-Maine Foods. As we demonstrated to the Court in our court filings and during oral argument, Cal-Maine Foods has never engaged in price gouging," the company said in a statement.

The lawsuit was filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on April 23.

Jackson, Mississippi-headquartered Cal-Mine Foods is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the US.

Separately, Cal-Maine Foods announced an public offering of 6 million shares by Jean Reed Adams, the wife of the company's late founder, Fred Adams, Jr., and a trust of which the four daughters of Adams are beneficiaries.

