Stock Alert: Cal-Maine Foods

(RTTNews) - One of the largest Eggs producers in the U.S. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM), is set to release its third quarter results today, March 30.

Shares of Cal-Maine saw a surge from its 52-week low of $30.74, touched on March 12, as the egg prices soared due to increased demand during the current Covid-19 pandemic. The stock gained nearly 40% in the past two weeks.

For the third quarter, four analysts on average polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.17 on revenue of $338.08 million.

In the last three quarters, earnings at Cal-Maine have missed estimates.

On Friday, March 27, CALM jumped $2.20 or $5.47% before closing at $42.42. It's 52-week high is at $47.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.