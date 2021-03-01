Markets
CAE

Stock Alert: CAE Adds 13% On L3Harris Technologies Acquisition

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of CAE Inc. (CAE) are climbing more than 13% Monday morning on the news of it acquiring L3Harris Technologies' military training business for $1.05 billion.

After closing, the acquisition is expected to be low-teens percentage EPS accretive to CAE in the first year,including expected cost synergies.

"The proposed acquisition represents a significant value creation opportunity for all CAE stakeholders. It accelerates our growth strategy in Defence and Security and is highly complementary to our core military training business, broadening our position in the United States," said Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

CAE touched a new high of $30.11 this morning, before declining to trade at $29.96 currently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More