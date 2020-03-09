Stock Alert: Cabot Oil & Gas Gains

(RTTNews) - Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) jumped $1.45 or 9.72% on Friday before closing at $16.37. There were no company-specific news that apparently drove the stock up.

The stock has been rising in the past few trading sessions with more than 25% gain from its 52-week low hit on February 28. The stock has traded in the range of $13.06- $27.64 in the last 52-weeks.

In February, when Cabot Oil & Gas reported its fourth-quarter results, earnings, excluding items, of $0.30 per share met an average estimate of 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Net income for the quarter, however, was down at $156.94 million or $0.36 per share from $275.04 million or $0.64 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue had decreased to $461.37 million from $716.3 million in the comparable quarter last year.

