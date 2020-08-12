Markets
BLDR

Stock Alert: Builders FirstSource Rises 9%; To Join S&P MidCap 400

(RTTNews) - Shares of building products maker Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) are rising more than 10% Wednesday morning at $29.72. The stock touched a 52-week high of $31.18 this morning.

Builders FirstSource is set to join S&P MidCap 400 effective August 17.

Builders FirstSource stock has skyrocketed more than 3-fold in the last few months to a new high of $31.18 today.

The comapny had a huge earnings surprise in the second quarter ended June 30, at $0.67 per share, compared with the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $0.32 per share.

