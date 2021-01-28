Markets
Stock Alert: Build-A-Bear Workshop Climbs 14%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW), a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products, are gaining more than 14 percent or $0.97 in Thursday's morning trade at $7.76.

The stock has recorded strong gains in the past two sessions, including touching a new 52-week high on Wednesday, despite no company-specific news.

U.S. stocks are advancing on Thursday after a sell-off in the previous session, with airline stocks among the leading gainers on better-than-expected earnings results. A report from the Labor Department showing a bigger than expected decline in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended January 23 also boosted the markets.

Build-A-Bear Workshop has traded in a range of $1.01 to $8.40 in the past 52 weeks.

