Stock Alert: Buckle Climbs 25% After Q2 Results Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of Buckle Inc. (BKE) are rising more than 25 percent or $4.12 in Friday's morning trade at $20.49 after the apparel and footwear retailer reported better-than-expected earnings results for the second quarter.

Friday, Buckle said its second quarter net income rose to $34.7 million or $0.71 per share from $16.4 million or $0.34 per share in the prior-year quarter. Net sales increased 6.0 percent to $216.0 million from $203.8 million last year. Online sales grew 99 percent to $46.0 million.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had a consensus earnings estimate of $0.05 per share on revenues of $170.83 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Buckle has traded in a range of $11.76 to $28.52 in the past 52 weeks.

