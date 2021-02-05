Stock Alert: BSQUARE Nearly Doubles

(RTTNews) - Shares of BSQUARE Corp. (BSQR) are currently surging nearly 100% despite no stock-related news to drive the shares.

BSQR is currently trading at $3.72, up $1.82 or 95.79%, on the Nasdaq.

U.S. stocks are higher on Friday morning, adding to Thursday's record levels, as a modest rebound in U.S. employment in January, upbeat corporate earnings results, and news that Johnson & Johnson has applied for an emergency use authorization from the FDA for its coronavirus vaccine boosted investor sentiment.

BSQUARE provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia.

