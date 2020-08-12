Stock Alert: BRP Up 8%

(RTTNews) - Shares of BRP Inc. (DOOO) are currently gaining over 8% on Wednesday morning indicating that investors are positive about the company's upcoming earnings results.

DOOO is currently trading at $46.44, up $3.62 or 8.45%, on the Nasdaq.

Wall street analysts are seeing favorable numbers for the company in the upcoming earnings results. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $0.10 per share on revenues of $54.59 million for the quarter. BRP is expected to release its second-quarter results later this month.

BRP, legally incorporated as Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., is a Canadian company making various vehicles. Once part of Bombardier Inc., it was founded in 1942 as L'Auto-Neige Bombardier Limitée by Joseph-Armand Bombardier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.