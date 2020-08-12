Markets

Stock Alert: BRP Up 8%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of BRP Inc. (DOOO) are currently gaining over 8% on Wednesday morning indicating that investors are positive about the company's upcoming earnings results.

DOOO is currently trading at $46.44, up $3.62 or 8.45%, on the Nasdaq.

Wall street analysts are seeing favorable numbers for the company in the upcoming earnings results. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $0.10 per share on revenues of $54.59 million for the quarter. BRP is expected to release its second-quarter results later this month.

BRP, legally incorporated as Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., is a Canadian company making various vehicles. Once part of Bombardier Inc., it was founded in 1942 as L'Auto-Neige Bombardier Limitée by Joseph-Armand Bombardier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular