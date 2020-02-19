Stock Alert: Brookdale Senior Living Surges

(RTTNews) - Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) shares are rising 21.43 percent from its previous close of $6.93 in spite of the company reporting loss compared to profit last year. In January 2020, Brookdale had acquired 26 previously leased communities, increasing the size of its owned real estate portfolio. The company also said it completed significant transactions with Healthpeak to unlock the value of the unconsolidated CCRC venture. Brookdale reported net loss of $91.41 million or $0.49 per share for the fourth-quarter, compared to net profit of $131.54 million or $0.70 per share in the prior year. Revenue for the quarter declined to $986.64 million from $1.07 billion a year ago. Looking ahead, the company expects adjusted EBITDA in a range of $410-$440 million, excluding $100 million management termination fee. The company is scheduled to report its earnings in the first week of May. BKD is currently trading at $8.37. The shares opened on Wednesday at $6.91.

