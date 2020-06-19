Markets
BYFC

Stock Alert: Broadway Financial Uptick Continues

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Broadway Financial Corp. (BYFC) are continuing its upward momentum as the shares gained over 170% on Friday morning.

BYFC is currently trading at $4.6097, up $2.9097 or 171.1588%, on the Nasdaq.

The stock has been on the rise after the company said in its filing on Tuesday that activist investor Commerce Home Mortgage, LLC intended to nominate a director to Broadway's board at the annual meeting, but the nomination will not be valid since Commerce was not a shareholder as on May 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BYFC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular