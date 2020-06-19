Stock Alert: Broadway Financial Uptick Continues

(RTTNews) - Shares of Broadway Financial Corp. (BYFC) are continuing its upward momentum as the shares gained over 170% on Friday morning.

BYFC is currently trading at $4.6097, up $2.9097 or 171.1588%, on the Nasdaq.

The stock has been on the rise after the company said in its filing on Tuesday that activist investor Commerce Home Mortgage, LLC intended to nominate a director to Broadway's board at the annual meeting, but the nomination will not be valid since Commerce was not a shareholder as on May 1.

