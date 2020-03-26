Markets
BVSN

Stock Alert: BroadVision Jumps 32%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of BroadVision Inc. (BVSN) gained over 32% on Thursday morning after the company said it has teamed with Vmoso Inc. to immediately provide the Telework Jumpstart Program for free of charge.

"With the COVID-19 outbreak proliferating exponentially on a global scale, every organization, public or private, must now implement telework initiatives to comply with government-mandated "shelter-in-place" or "self-quarantine" mandates," the company said in a statement.

The Telework Jumpstart Program is being offered for unlimited free use for 12 months.

"With literally every organization scrambling to establish an effective telework platform for a prolonged period of time during the global COVID-19 crisis, we felt obligated to step up and provide the Vmoso platform to everyone, free of charge," said Dr Pehong Chen, CEO of Vmoso, Inc.

BVSN is currently trading at $3.92, up $0.93 or 31.10%, on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BVSN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular