Stock Alert: Brinker International Nearing 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of restaurant chain owner Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) are rising more than 7% Friday morning after the company was upgraded by Morgan Stanley.

Chili's and Maggiano's and Little Italy restaurants owner had reported its fourth quarter results on 12th of this month with loss per share of $0.88 per share which beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $1.37 loss per share.

Brinker International stock has gained more than 6-fold in the last five months. The stock is currently trading at $43.52, close to its 52 week high of $47.57.

