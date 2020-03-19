Stock Alert: Brinker International Jumps

(RTTNews) - Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) shares are climbing more than 18% in morning trading after a lull. There are no company-specific news that could send the stock higher.

The American multinational casual dining has been on a down-trend since February, and was trading much below its 200-day moving average. However, on Thursday morning the shares bounced to reach above its 200-day moving average.

EAT is currently at $9.00, up 18.44. percent from its previous close of $7.62 on a volume of 3,960,000 shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.