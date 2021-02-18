Markets
BCOV

Stock Alert: Brightcove Touches New High On Quarterly Results, Guidance

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of cloud-based services provider for video, Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) are climbing more than 10% Thursday morning on better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. The company also provided first quarter outlook, better than the Street view.

Brightcove reported net income of $2.0 million, or $0.05 per share in the fourth quarter compared with net loss of $6.7 million, or $0.17 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Excluding items, earnings of $0.14 per share beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.06 per share.

Revenue for the fourth quarter increased 13% year-over-year to $53.7 million, on 14% growth in subscription and support revenue .

Looking forward to the first quarter, revenue is expected to be in the range of $53.0 million to $54.0 million and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $0.09 to $0.11.Analysts see earnings of $0.08 per share on revenue of $50.44 million.

For the full-year, the company sees revenue in the range of $211.0 million to $217.0 million and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $0.44 to $0.56. The consensus estimate for earnings is $0.38 per share and for revenue is $212.44 million.

BCOV touched a new high of $23.84 this morning, before declining to $22.54 of current level.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BCOV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More