Stock Alert: Bridgeline Digital Jumps 92% After Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) are surging more than 92 percent or $1.15 in Friday's morning trade at $2.39 after the company reported a turnaround to profit in the second quarter. The stock has traded in a range of $0.53 to $6.00 in the past 52 weeks.

Burlington, Massachusetts-based Bridgeline Digital is a digital engagement company. The company's Bridgeline Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores.

Thursday, Bridgeline said its net income for the second quarter was $822,000 or $0.17 per share, compared to net loss of $12.52 million or $41.52 per share for the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.33 per share, compared to adjusted loss of $39.94 per share a year ago. Total revenue grew 20 percent to $2.74 million from $2.20 million in the prior-year quarter.

The company said it expects to continue to see strong license subscription renewal rates within its customer base.

