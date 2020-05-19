Stock Alert: Boyd Gaming Up As Its Properties Set To Reopen

(RTTNews) - Shares of casino operator Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) are up more than 2% Tuesday at $18.66.

Monday, the company said that it plans to reopen its properties in Louisiana and Mississippi by this week and next week. The gaming company had closed all its properties in mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Also, the company was optimistic that it could reopen most of its properties over the next several weeks.

Boyd Gaming hit a 52- week low of $6.44 in mid-March as casino operators were badly hit by the pandemic. The stock nearly jumped three-fold from those levels.

