Markets
BYD

Stock Alert: Boyd Gaming Up As Its Properties Set To Reopen

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of casino operator Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) are up more than 2% Tuesday at $18.66.

Monday, the company said that it plans to reopen its properties in Louisiana and Mississippi by this week and next week. The gaming company had closed all its properties in mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Also, the company was optimistic that it could reopen most of its properties over the next several weeks.

Boyd Gaming hit a 52- week low of $6.44 in mid-March as casino operators were badly hit by the pandemic. The stock nearly jumped three-fold from those levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BYD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular