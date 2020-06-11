Stock Alert: Boyd Gaming Drops 6%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) are falling more than 6% Thursday morning at $21.07. There are no company-specific news to move the stock down. BYD has traded in the range of $6.44- $36.22 in the past 52 weeks.

Boyd Gaming has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. However, the stock bounced back more than 3-fold in recent months.

Yesterday the company said it plans to reopen three of its properties in Indiana and Ohio by the end of next week, making 24 out of 29 properties of the company back in operation.

