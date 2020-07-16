Stock Alert: Boxlight Corporation Jumps 80%

(RTTNews) - Shares of education technology company Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) are surging more than 80% Thursday morning to touch a new high of $4.65.

Boxlight Corporation today said it has received two awards from the Tech & Learning magazine for its Boxlight-EOS Distance Teaching Essentials and MySTEMKits 3D printing curriculum.

Boxlight-EOS Distance Teaching Essentials is a planned approach for Schools/Districts to quickly upskill their teachers in either G Suite or Microsoft 365, to transition to distance teaching. MySTEMKits is a K-12 standards-driven, 3D printable curriculum with over 300+ lessons and 30+ 3D modeling design challenges.

Tech & Learning magazine every year conducts Awards of Excellence contest evaluating educational products by the way they help to improve educators as well as students.

"For this year's contest, our judges looked for stand-out products that are helping schools navigate these challenges by solving problems and driving innovation," Tech & Learning Publisher and Content Director Christine Weiser said.

