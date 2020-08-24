Stock Alert: Borqs Technologies Soars On Purchase Order

(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) more than doubled on Monday morning after it announced a purchase order for mobile point-of-sale devices in India

BRQS is currently trading at $1.785, up $0.903 or 102.3809%, on the Nasdaq.

Borqs Technologies said it received a purchase order of more than $15 million to supply mobile point of sale IoT devices for the India market.

Borqs said it designed and developed the POS IoT device with key technologies which will work particularly for the India market, including the latest radio bands, payment methods, etc. The POS device has passed global mobile payment certifications and India mobile operator certifications.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.