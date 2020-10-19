Stock Alert: BOQI International Medical Gains 60% On Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) gained nearly 60% on Monday morning driven largely by the medical products maker's second-quarter results.

BIMI is currently trading at $3.12, up $1.18 or 60.8247%, on the Nasdaq.

Revenues for the quarter surged by 1026 % in the quarter to $3.79 million from last year. Profit for the quarter was $4.64 million or $0.46 per share, compared to last year's loss of $862 thousand or $0.11 per share.

