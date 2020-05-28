Stock Alert: Boeing Up Nearly 5%

(RTTNews) - Boeing Inc. (BA) shares are rising after gapping up at open on Thursday morning.

The aerospace and defense giant has resumed production of the 737 MAX at the company's Renton, Washington factory. The company also announced a layoff of 6,770 U.S. team members this week.

Currently, shares are at $154.60, up 4.52 percent, from its previous close of $149.52. The company has been struggling to stay afloat after the grounding of the 737 Max jets by airlines worldwide and the current pandemic situation.

On April 29, Boeing had announced its plans to trim employees by around 10 percent by way of voluntary layoffs, natural turnover, and involuntary layoffs.

