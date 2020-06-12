Stock Alert: Boeing Up 10%

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA) shares are gaining in morning trade as major averages bounced back on Friday. There were no announcements from the company that could influence the share movement.

Currently, shares are at $188.40, up 10.88 percent from its previous close of $170. The stock gapped up at open after a brief period of decline for a couple of days.

On Friday, the aircraft manufacturer has asked its fuselage suppliers to pause the production of 737 MAX units to avoid unnecessary production costs.

