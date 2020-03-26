Stock Alert: Boeing Surges On Consecutive Day

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) shares are rising on Thursday morning reflecting the $58 billion aerospace industry bailout, as part of the $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill or CARES.

Boeing shares are currently trading at $170.05, up 7.21 from its previous close of $158.73. It gained 24.3 percent on Wednesday, the biggest single-day gain in history.

Yesterday, there were reports that Boeing is planning to restart production of 737 MAX in May. Production was stopped in mid-January after failure of obtaining regulatory approvals.

