Markets
BA

Stock Alert: Boeing Surges On Consecutive Day

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) shares are rising on Thursday morning reflecting the $58 billion aerospace industry bailout, as part of the $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill or CARES.

Boeing shares are currently trading at $170.05, up 7.21 from its previous close of $158.73. It gained 24.3 percent on Wednesday, the biggest single-day gain in history.

Yesterday, there were reports that Boeing is planning to restart production of 737 MAX in May. Production was stopped in mid-January after failure of obtaining regulatory approvals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular