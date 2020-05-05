Stock Alert: Boeing Slightly Up

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA) shares are gaining on Tuesday morning on an effort to bounce back. The shares are currently at $132.43, up 0.76 percent from the previous close of $131.46. The shares gapped up at open.

The company is reportedly planning mass production of its unmanned Loyal Wingman fighter-like- jet by 2025.

The stock was down 1.42 percent on Monday as two of its partners announced a new round of layoffs. The shares of the plane maker lost 5.4 percent on May 3rd as it announced $25 billion debt financing so that it need not tap capital markets or the U.S. government funding.

