Stock Alert: Boeing Shares Down Nearly 4%

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA) shares are declining on Monday morning trade as Qantas Airways Ltd said it did not plan to add any new aircraft in the near future, sighting market conditions due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The shares are currently at $128.87, down 3.91 percent, from its previous close of $133.44.

The stock has been trading stable after a sharp fall by March-end.

For the 52-week period, the shares were in a range of $128.57-$130.96 on average volume of 29,393,485.

