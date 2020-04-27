Markets
Stock Alert: Boeing Shares Down 2%

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) shares are declining as Brazil's Embraer SA reportedly filed an arbitration process against the U.S planemaker. Boeing had canceled a $4.2 billion deal with Embraer for long-term success. Boeing is also expected to set new lower targets for wide-body plane production. The shares gapped up at $137.00 at open and are currently at $126.48, down 1.92 percent from its previous close of $128.98.

