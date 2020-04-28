Stock Alert: Boeing Rises 4% On Plan To Resume Production At South Carolina

(RTTNews) - Shares of Boeing Co. (BA) are rising more than 4 percent or $5.27 in Tuesday's morning trade at $133.95. The stock has traded in a range of $89.00 to $391.00 in the past 52 weeks.

Tuesday, Boeing said it will resume all 787 operations at its South Carolina facility in early May that were temporarily suspended on April 8 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boeing expects most teammates to return on May 3 or May 4. The aerospace giant noted that senior leaders will return on Thursday, April 30, and managers will return on Friday, May 1, to prepare for the operations resumption.

On April 20, Boeing resumed operations in production facilities and other areas deemed essential in Philadelphia, after a two-week suspension due to the spread of the coronavirus. The airplane maker also resumed production at Puget Sound-region facilities last week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.