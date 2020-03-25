Stock Alert: Boeing Rises 13%

(RTTNews) - Shares of The Boeing Company (BA) are climbing more than 13% Wednesday morning. Boeing is planning to restart the production of grounded 737 MAX by May, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. As per the report, Boeing has asked some suppliers to get ready to ship the parts of 737 MAX in April.

Airlines stocks are continuing their rally from yesterday after the U.S struck a $2 trillion coronavirus relief package deal.

BA is currently trading at $144.82. It has traded in the range of $89- $398.66 n the past one year.

