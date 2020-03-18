Stock Alert: Boeing Nosedives To New 52-week Low

(RTTNews) - Shares of Boeing Co. (BA) are falling more than 18 percent in the morning trade on Wednesday at $101.30, after touching a new 52-week low of $99.55 earlier. The stock has traded in a range of $99.55 to $398.66 in the past 52 weeks.

Tuesday, Boeing said it is seeking $60 billion in access to public and private liquidity for the aerospace manufacturing industry. The company is continuing to struggle with the twin impacts of the 737 Max crisis and COVID-19 pandemic.

"As reported last week, drawing on our delayed draw loan term was a prudent step to increase our liquidity and ease some of the significant near-term pressures on our business. We filed an 8-K today to formally disclose that draw down," Boeing said.

