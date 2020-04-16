Stock Alert: Boeing Loses 5%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Boeing Co. (BA) are losing more than 5 percent or $7.41 in Thursday's trading at $138.57. The stock has traded in a range of $89.00 to $391.00 in the past 52 weeks.

According to multiple reports on Wednesday, customers of Boeing cancelled 150 orders for the 737 Max aircraft in March amid the worsening crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cancellations for Boeing's best-selling aircraft, which has been grounded since last year after two fatal crashes, follow weak demand for air travel as the majority of airlines across the world have halted their operations to stop the spread of the virus.

Boeing said last week that it would temporarily suspend all 787 operations at its South Carolina factory until further notice, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

