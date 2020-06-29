Stock Alert: Boeing Gains 7% As FAA Clears Test Flight For 737 Max

(RTTNews) - Boeing Company (BA) shares are rising as it got permission to begin test flights using the 737 Max on Monday.

The Federal Aviation Authority has been reviewing the safety fixes done on the aircraft. The Boeing 737 Max flights were grounded worldwide on safety concerns and deliveries were suspended after two fatal accidents that killed 346 people. It is expected that the airworthiness would be revoked on satisfactory test flights.

BA shares are currently at $183.81, up 7.66 percent from its previous close of $170.01. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $89.00-$391.00 on average volume of 44,966,368.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.