Stock Alert: Boeing Falls Nearly 3%

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) shares are trading lower as Coronavirus fear is spreading across the globe, dampening air travel business. Airlines are continuing to cut flight schedules and fares. Travel restrictions and the risks of getting quarantined have hurt demand for air travel.

According to reports, the demand for wide-body aircraft is also declining.

BA is currently trading at $253.34, down 2.31 percent from its previous close of $260.37. The shares have been trading below its 200-day moving average since December 2019.

For the 52-week period, the shares were trading in a range of $250.215 to $423.43.

