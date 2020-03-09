Stock Alert: Boeing Falls

(RTTNews) - Shares of aircrafts maker The Boeing Company (BA) are down more than 8% Monday morning to touch a new low of $224.37. The stock is currently trading at 238.60.

The stock has been on a downtrend from mid-February and has lost more than 30% since then.

Grounding of its 737 MAX commercial planes, as well as Coronavirus scare, dragged the airliner stock down.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.