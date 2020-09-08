Stock Alert: Boeing Down 5% After News Of FAA Investigation

(RTTNews) - Shares of Boeing Inc. (BA) are losing almost 5 percent or $8.53 in Tuesday's morning trade at $162.52.

The Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing an internal government memo and people familiar with the matter, that the Federal Aviation Administration or FAA is reviewing quality control errors at Boeing that could potentially stretch back almost ten years. According to the report, the latest review was prompted by production issues at a Boeing 787 Dreamliner factory.

Boeing has traded in a range of $89.00 to $391.00 in the past 52 weeks.

