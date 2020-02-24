Stock Alert: Boeing Co. Shares Slide

(RTTNews) - Shares of Boeing Co. (BA) are declining in morning trading. BA is currently at $320.21, down 2.78 percent from its previous close of $330.38. The shares have been trading below its 200-day moving average since February 20th.

Dow lost more than 800 points on Monday on fear of global economic hit due to spread of Corona virus outside China. The airline manufacturer has been facing headwinds related to the grounding of its 737 MAX commercial planes, after two fatal crashes within a short span of five months. The accidents have killed 346 people on board.

