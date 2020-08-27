Markets
Stock Alert: BMC Stock Holdings At New High On Merger News

(RTTNews) - Shares of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH) are rising more than 17% Thursday morning on the news of its merger with building materials maker Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR).

The stock hit a new high of $40.09 this morning.

Both the companies have agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction by which BMC shareholders will receive 1.3125 shares of Builders FirstSource stock for each BMC share.

The combined company expects annual cost synergies of $130 million to $150 million by third year.

