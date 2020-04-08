Stock Alert: BlueLinx Holdings Up As Q1 Sales Improve

(RTTNews) - Shares of building products distributor BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC), are climbing more than 18% after the company announced its first quarter preliminary net sales growth of 9% from last year.

The company said there is no disruption in its supply chain due to COVID-19 pandemic.

First quarter earnings is scheduled on May 6.

BXC is currently trading at $4.90. It has traded in the range of $3.60- $35.40 in the past 52-weeks.

