Markets
BXC

Stock Alert: BlueLinx Holdings Up As Q1 Sales Improve

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of building products distributor BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC), are climbing more than 18% after the company announced its first quarter preliminary net sales growth of 9% from last year.

The company said there is no disruption in its supply chain due to COVID-19 pandemic.

First quarter earnings is scheduled on May 6.

BXC is currently trading at $4.90. It has traded in the range of $3.60- $35.40 in the past 52-weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BXC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular