Stock Alert: Bluebird Bio Stock Down 8% On Mixed Q4 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of bluebird bio (BLUE) are currently down nearly 8% on Wednesday morning. The clinical-stage biotech reported a mixed result for the fourth quarter, as earnings missed estimates, while revenues surpassed expectations.

The company reported total revenues of $10.0 million, the majority of which came from collaboration agreements, down from the $19.2 million reported last year. Analysts had expected revenues of $9.2 million for the quarter.

bluebird reported fourth-quarter loss of $223.3 million or $4.04 per share , compared with last year's loss of $149.0 million or $2.72 per share. Analysts expected loss of $3.79 per share.

BLUE is currently trading at $80.97, down $7.25 or 8.22%, on the Nasdaq.

